- It’s not as bad as when he’s there in person, but Fightful Select reports Vince McMahon is still calling in changes for WWE shows. These often come in later, and “with heavy alterations.”
- While MJF came out of Double or Nothing banged up and wore a cast at the media scrum, PW Insider heard “the belief is” that he’s “OK and didn’t break anything”. The site says the AEW World champ isn’t expected to miss any time.
- Insider’s sources also tell them it’s believed Jade Cargill will be taking some time off from AEW. She remains under contract, and Kris Statlander’s TBS title win was “planned long in advance”.
- Jamie Hayter is dealing with a legitimate back issue, per Insider. She also received a lot of praise backstage for “gutting through” the injury to drop the AEW Women’s championship to Toni Storm.
- Regarding a roster split, Fightful’s AEW sources told them wrestlers weren’t given much in the way of specifics over Double or Nothing weekend. But talent were told “that Collision may start as a soft brand split, then develop into a harder one”
- Some NXT talents wrapped up at Battleground and we should “expect the call ups to come in gradually soon”, according to BWE.
- Jordynne Grace is officially a free agent, per Fightful. She plans to take some time off to work on non-wrestling projects, but told the site “I’ll be back somewhere at some point.”
