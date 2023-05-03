Conor McGregor’s talking trash about Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns & SummerSlam

After word got out about Endeavor’s plan to acquire WWE and merge it with UFC, mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor tweeted a picture of himself holding WWE and UFC gold.

Someone else who knows how to capitalize on a trending topic responded...

Mystic Mac didn’t like that, replying:

Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places.

Heyman offered an in-character answer when being asked about the exchange during an interviewe with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport after WrestleMania, but that was pretty much that. But apparently it stuck in Conor’s craw, because tonight he unleashed a flurry of tweets about Heyman (or “Hayman”), Reigns, and SummerSlam.

I’m gonna suplex Paul Hayman on site. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2023

“You’re barking up the wrong tree, Paul Heyman. I’ve lost count of the number of bodies I’ve seen take their last breath. Watch your back for life.”

Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2023

Now, it’s just as likely that McGregor was just bored on a Wednesday night and wanted to grab some headlines ahead of his stint as a coach on the new season of Ultimate Fighter that’s set to debut on May 30 (and the potential fight with Michael Chandler that’s supposed to set up... if Conor is ever interested in meeting the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s requirements to make the fight happen).

But... anything involving Reigns and the biggest draw in UFC history would be a very enticing proposition for WWE, and probably their future owners. If there’s any chance McGregor would be willing to show up for something at the not-yacht accessible Ford Field this August, they’d likely jump at it.

We shall see. In the meantime, enjoy the shit talking.