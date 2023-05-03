Jon Moxley is returning to Japan, and he may be bringing a friend

Fresh on the heels of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s announcement that AEW’s Jon Moxley will wrestle at their Resurgence show in Long Beach, California later this month, the company’s now booked Mox for their June 4 Dominion event in Osaka, Japan.

It will be the two-time IWGP United States champion’s first date in Japan since before the pandemic. He competed for NJPW in the U.S. several times over the past two years, including his last appearance for them at Oct. 27, 2022’s The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street. But this is first trip across the Pacific since The New Beginning on Feb. 9, 2020.

News of Mox’s return came after a title change at today’s Wrestling Dontaku show in Fukuoka. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii beat El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team championship. Moxley’s NJPW protege Shota Umino stepped to the new champs, and this video played on the big screen:

Even if English-language commentator Chris Charlton hadn’t mentioned it, the obvious implication is that Umino & Moxley want the belts the Stone Pitbull & the Aces just won. But they’d need a third for that...

Does Mox have any teammates you’d like to see fly to Japan with him to face Okada, Tanahashi & Ishii?