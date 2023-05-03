Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that they were told Vince McMahon “has pitched several ideas for Roman Reigns’ next challenger.” What’s more, some of those ideas were “scoffed at.”

WRKD Wrestling said they heard “many backstage are very happy with the way the rosters shook out” and they’re looking forward to the future, a bit of a contradiction of Dave Meltzer’s word of chaos in WWE.

WRKD also says there are “preliminary plans” for The Way to reunite in the future now that they’re all on Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select notes that prior to Day 1 last year there were no plans to unify the WWE and Universal championship but Roman Reigns missing the show due to COVID led to a quick decision to put the title on Brock Lesnar and then book the unification match for WrestleMania.

Per PW Insider, Robert Roode was in Birmingham, Alabama recently to get looked at to see how he’s coming along following neck surgery last year.

For what it’s worth, they also say Sha Samuels, released by WWE in Aug. 2022, was spotted at the Performance Center recently.

