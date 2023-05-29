Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Roman Reigns is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title at both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- WWE sources expect Liv Morgan will be out of action until at least the end of the summer, according to Fightful Select.
- Austin Theory “has a big story coming ahead”, tweets BWE. The account formerly known as Boozer Rasslin says that story might start with “a SummerSlam title loss” before “moving on from there.”
- WRKD Wrestling claims WWE’s current plans call for Damian Priest to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match. That Twitter account mentions that creative thinking of Priest as a “potential main eventer” after his Backlash feud with Bad Bunny, which lines up with past rumors from other sources.
- Per PW Insider, Kofi Kingston was at Night of Champions but he’s not ready to return from injury just yet.
- Mercedes Moné’s original contract with New Japan expired on April 27, at which point the WON reports she agreed to a “longer-term deal”. That offer and NJPW’s creation of the Strong Women’s title for her were a result of her “strong drawing power” as evidenced by their sold out San Jose show.
