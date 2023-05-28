Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 7 results & Week 8 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 21-27 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors shows, Impact Under Siege, WWE Night of Champions, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Looks more pissed off than anxious to me...

Returning to reunite with his friends was enough to push Hanger in front of a pair of fellow AEW-ers: an Undisputed win over Chris Jericho, and the obligatory hot opener from the International champ.

Pretty Deadly made an impression in their first win on the WWE main roster, as did the reigning NXT Women’s Tag champs farther down the list.

Winning a chance to get chopped by Der Ring General was worth a few more votes than advancing in the tournament to crown a new NXT Women’s champion.

Teaming with a Hall of Famer to beat a pair of future Hall of Famers kept El Phantasmo’s hijo out of the logjam at the bottom of the top ten.

Which consisted of the aforementioned NXT Women’s Tag champs, and a pair of legendary junior heavyweights whose BOSJ showdown ended unfortunately.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 7

1. Hangman Page

2. Roderick Strong

3. Orange Cassidy

4. (tie) Elton Prince

4. (tie) Kit Wilson

6. Mustafa Ali

7. Cora Jade

8. Santos Escobar

9. (tie) Alba Fyre

9. (tie) Isla Dawn

9. (tie) Hiromu Takahashi

9. (tie) Taiji Ishimori

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Messiah of the Backbreaker surged into third place, and winning one week is still enough to get you a spot in the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 13

1. Orange Cassidy - 33

2. Solo Sikoa - 21

3. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

3. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

5. Mercedes Moné - 13

6. Seth Rollins - 12.5

7. (tie) AJ Styles - 10

7. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

7. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 10

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!