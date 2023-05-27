Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer says there is currently a “big internal focus” in WWE to get younger talent on Raw and SmackDown.
- According to PW Insider, Vince McMahon did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions even though an office was set up for him there. Triple H will be running the show.
- BWE says WWE is discussing the idea of opening Night of Champions with the World Heavyweight Championship tournament final, and closing the show with Roman Reigns’ tag team title match.
- The Observer mentioned that the injury suffered by Aussie Open’s Mark Davis was a torn meniscus, and there is hope that he can return in four to six weeks. Fightful claims that Tony Khan paid for Mark’s surgery before Aussie Open signed with AEW.
- WRKD Wrestling notes that Chad Gable is “on the list” of wrestlers being considered for the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 in London.
- Tegan Nox is slated to return to WWE television after Night of Champions, per BWE.
