Athena attacked by the hottest flame in ROH

Athena has been a dominant women’s champion in Ring of Honor. She has also been arrogantly rude. Athena bit off more than she could chew this time by burning herself on The Hottest Flame in ROH. Kiera Hogan don’t play that.

Hogan had a match early in the show of ROH TV episode 13 against Vertvixen. Athena was on stage scouting the competitive bout. Hogan kicked out of a blue thunder bomb. When Vertvixen lifted for a cross-legged suplex, Hogan kneed her way out. Hogan landed a high kick to stun her opponent, then she finished with a Saito suplex. The Hottest Flame eyed Athena on the pin.

Afterward, trash-talking escalated. Athena pie-faced Hogan into tripping over Vertvixen.

Later in the show, it was Athena’s turn for action. She competed in a Proving Ground match against Promise Braxton. The challenger scored flashes of offense. Athena turned the tide with a headscissors into the turnbuckles. The champ followed with a slingshot corkscrew splash.

Athena unleashed her aggression with clubbing blows to set up a cobra clutch choke for victory. Athena tried to disrespect Braxton with a post-match beatdown, but Hogan ran in for the save. Hogan slammed Athena’s face into the title belt.

Backstage, Lexy Nair inquired how Athena felt getting a taste of her own medicine. Athena threw down the challenge to wrestle Hogan next week on ROH TV with the ROH Women’s World Championship on the line. That bout was made official.

This beef is pretty hot for a one-week build. It certainly has my interest. Does it have yours?