The semi-finals of New Japan’s 30th Best of the Super Juniors tournament went down today (May 26) in Tokyo.
After two weeks of round robin action, Impact Wrestling’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey and El Desperado won their respective blocks. In the semis, they faced off with the second place finishers from the other group: Bailey took on Master Wato, while Despy got CMLL’s Titan.
The first semi pitted Speedball, a former X-Division champion and reigning PWG Battle of Los Angeles winner in his first BOSJ, against Wato, a talented young Japanese cruiserweight working a weird/bad martial arts gimmick. Both finished block action with identical 7-2 records, but Bailey felt like the buzzier pick. It was not to be, however, as Wato pinned him after a Tsutenkaku German to move on to Sunday’s final.
【5.26代々木大会・第7試合】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 26, 2023
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr. 30』準決勝
通天閣ジャーマンスープレックスホールドで終止符！
ワトがベイリーとの大激闘を制して、初の優勝決定戦進出！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/oVkcpEJThr#BOSJ30 pic.twitter.com/2aQqma76dr
In Friday’s main event, Desperado took on Titan. Despy is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion who was trying to win his first BoSJ in his seventh attempt. He’s made the finals twice before losing to his chief rival, reigning Jr. Heavyweight champ Hiromu Takahashi. It felt like it might finally be his year, especially going up against someone like Titan, who while undeniably talented has commitments to his home promotion in Mexico that make it seem unlikely he’d extend his run in Japan much further than the length of a tournament.
Despite all that, and the fact Desperado finished with a better block record than Titan (7-2 vs 6-3), CMLL will be represented in Sunday’s BOSJ final after a Llave Inmortal allowed Titan to pin Despy.
【“優勝決定戦”に進出したのはこの二人！】— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 26, 2023
捨て身の大攻勢！
ティタンがデスペラードから劇的タップ勝利！
ベイリーと灼熱“蹴撃戦”を制したワトが、通天閣ジャーマンでファイナルへ！
【5.26代々木結果】
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/oVkcpEJThr#BOSJ30 pic.twitter.com/a0hhanJMPh
The winner of May 28’s Titan vs. Master Wato final earns a shot at Takahashi and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight crown.
Loading comments...