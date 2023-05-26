Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

With LA Knight among the unbooked talent WWE sent to Saudi Arabia this week, BWE tweeted that the company is considering adding him to the Night of Champions line-up. Rick Boogs was specifically mentioned as an opponent, and Street Profits are also in Jeddah ahead of Saturday’s PLE.

Dominik Mysterio is being considered for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, according to WRKD Wrestling. The Twitter account notes that “Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year.”

When WWE was decided whether to split the WWE & Universal championships prior to WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins was being discussed as a potential champion heading into the event.

That from Fightful Select, whose WWE sources also “vehemently denied” previous rumors that Rollins’ work in the next Captain America film concerned higher ups at the company: “The idea that this is anything but a positive is an unrealistic way of thinking.”

Not only was Mercedes Moné planned to win the NJPW Strong Women’s title before her injury forced an audible, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the new belt was created specifically for Moné.

Sources told Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that “the creative person responsible for writing the storyline for the entire ‘Four Pillars’ World Championship program has been none other than AEW World Champion MJF.”

