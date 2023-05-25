MLW programming is back, baby!

The season premiere of MLW Fusion debuts Thursday, May 25 at 8 pm ET with the Super Series in Tijuana, Mexico. The theme is MLW wrestlers competing against AAA luchadores.

The season premiere of #MLWFusion is gonna be good. #SuperSeries



The fights kick off this Thursday 8pm ET streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel & FITE+. pic.twitter.com/3BPUNXK29t — MLW (@MLW) May 24, 2023

Top billing for the episode goes to Taya Valkyrie for a double title bout. La Wera Loca will be defending the MLW World Featherweight Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in a four-way against La Hiedra, Dalys, and Sexy Star. The idea of Taya standing toe-to-toe with Dalys is intriguing. Dalys is a challenge Taya has never faced. Dalys was one of the top luchadoras in CMLL before moving over to AAA.

In other action, Juicy Finau rumbles with Damian 666. Finau better beware. He’ll be without his Samoan Swat Team mates, and Damian likes to run with Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf.

MLW also touted a new theme song for the broadcast, “Zero F*cks” by Violent Idols.

Viewing options include:

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET brings MLW south of the border for Super Series’23, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Moving on to the future, MLW welcomes a blast from the past to the Never Say Never event on July 8. Gene Snisky!

No opponent has been announced yet, but Snisky promises pain. It is not clear if Snisky is a babyface or a heel, so Microman better steer clear for a while or else risk being punted like a baby.

This will be Snisky’s singles debut with MLW. He made a surprise appearance in Battle Riot V.

Never Say Never will be headlined by Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Championship against Alex Kane.

The last note is tangential to MLW with great interest. Even though Richard Holliday is a free agent, this is a fitting spot to inform MLW fans of his next move. Holliday paused his wrestling career due to cancer, and now his return match on the indies has been booked. Holliday is gracing the ring for official competition in Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling on June 10 in Woodbridge, CT. His opponent will be Brad Hollister.

Just announced!



Streaming live on @FiteTV is not only my return, but a first time ever match against @BigBaconBrad



This challenge is as tough as it gets.



June 10th in Woodbridge, CT pic.twitter.com/GeYRwt4n3c — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) May 24, 2023

Holliday is also offering a limited-time t-shirt with proceeds going to a pediatric cancer charity.

Hey new followers, welcome.



This shirt is only available until 6/1 on @PWTees and the proceeds will benefit @circleofcarect, an organization committed to helping families dealing with pediatric cancer.



And the shirt is pretty sweet, too.https://t.co/nsbWB4aLCv — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) May 23, 2023

