New Japan (generally) confirms Mercedes Moné’s injury

After she & CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer dang near stole the show earlier in the night, Mercedes Moné’s second match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Sun., May 21 Resurgence show in Long Beach, California ended abruptly when Moné suffered an injury that left her unable to put weight on her right leg.

Reports followed that the former Sasha Banks broke her ankle. The official statement from NJPW doesn’t provide a diagnosis, but it does confirm the injury. It also brings the injury into their storylines, providing an explanation for why we won’t see the Legit C.E.O. in the ring for a bit

From the New Japan website:

Mercedes Moné injured During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.

If the reports about a broken ankle are correct, it figures to be at least 6-8 weeks before Mercedes is back in action.