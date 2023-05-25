Here are the latest matches and segments that you can expect to see on a future episode on ROH TV on Honor Club, probably next Thursday’s (June 1).

These matches were taped along with the May 24 Dynamite at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. ROH Pure and New Japan Television championship matches highlight a line-up that should get Ring of Honor through to their next taping at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Here are the spoilers as reported by PWInsider:

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) Skye Blue def. Trish Adora

def. Trish Adora Stu Grayson & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

def. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) def. Wilie Mack

def. Wilie Mack The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) def. Shogun, Bryce Saturn & Jakob Austin Young

def. Shogun, Bryce Saturn & Jakob Austin Young Zack Sabre Jr. def. Rocky Romero to retain the New Japan World Television title

def. Rocky Romero to retain the New Japan World Television title Diamante won a match via submission

won a match via submission Darius Martin & Action Andretti defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Bandido def. Jack Cartwheel, Serpentico & Angelico

def. Jack Cartwheel, Serpentico & Angelico Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Coughlin to retain the ROH Pure championship

def. Alex Coughlin to retain the ROH Pure championship Athena def. Kiera Hogan (not clear if this was for Athena’s ROH Women’s title

Does that all sound worth $9.99, and a few hours of your time? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.