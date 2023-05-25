Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer confirmed that CM Punk will return to AEW for the premiere episode of Collision on June 17.
- Meltzer claims multiple issues were resolved during a final meeting between Punk and AEW President Tony Khan. This includes “an agreement that nobody will speak publicly” about the backstage fight between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite at All Out 2022.
- Ace Steel “will be working from home as part of the arrangement,” per Meltzer.
- A source told WrestleVotes there will be “a minor batch of releases” in WWE by July 1.
- WRKD Wrestling says Cody Rhodes is “expected” to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 in London, England.
- PWTorch heard from several AEW wrestlers who are concerned about a potential increase in travel days now that Collision has been added to the schedule.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...