Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

GCW Lifestyle (May 26, 8 pm PT)

Blake Christian vs. Dark Sheik Maki Itoh vs. Sandra Moone Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco vs. Komander Cole Radrick vs. Rina Yamashita (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

GCW are back in Las Vegas for this slick slice of violence featuring an absolutely wild lucha three-way and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

ICW-NHB Vol. 46 (May 27, 8 pm ET)

AKIRA vs. Deklan Grant Jeff Cannonball vs. Randi West Otis Cogar vs. Satu Jinn Bobby Beverly vs. Matt Tremont Danny Demanto vs. Eric Ryan (Terracotta Taipei & Bundles Deathmatch) “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas (c) vs. Reed Bentley (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

And the action rolls on with ICW-NHB’s home-grown ultraviolence as part one of a double-header with H2O!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Mills of the Gods (May 28, 2 pm ET)

Love, Doug vs. Teddy Goodz Ryan Clancy vs. Tristen Thai Ichiban (c) vs. Nolo Kitano (Wrestling Open Championship) Brad Hollister vs. Dango B3CCA vs. Megan Bayne Anastasia Morningstar & Tyree Taylor vs. AKIRA & Masha Slamovich Alex Shelley vs. Dan Barry Alec Price vs. Alex Coughlin Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) vs. the Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (IWTV Tag Team Championship)

Beyond’s latest supershow is the next item on our docket, with a guaranteed excellent clash of legends in Shelley/Barry and a slick four-way tag match featuring four of the best young indie teams around!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O BrawlBQ 2 (May 28, 3 pm ET)

Chad Spectacular & Johnny Radex vs. JB Anderson & Steven Fuerte Brian Neil vs. Cecilio Vega vs. Duncan Aleem vs. GG Everson vs. Rocket Alex Stretch, Anthraxx, & Lady Blakely vs. Edward Hawkins, Frank Bonetti, & Leroy Robinson Austin Luke vs. Mouse Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. “Lowlife” Louie Ramos (Hardcore Match) Edith Surreal vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Deklan Grant & Jess Moss vs. Matt Tremont & Ziggy Haim Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) (c) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (H2O Tag Team Championship)

And last but not least, H2O seal up the ultraviolent double with this bad boy!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Darby Allin vs. Jon Davis

Ahead of being part of the pillars four-way world title match at Double or Nothing, we go to FIP to revisit Allin challenging a pillar of a rather different sort!

Andrew Everett vs. AR Fox vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

CZW offer up this sprinty fresh Best of the Best three-way from years gone by for us, check it out!

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Dezmond Cole

Last but not least, we’ve always got time for 2 Cold Scorpio in these parts and Limitless brought him to us!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.