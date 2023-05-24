Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to Fightful Select, the documents AEW sent to CM Punk were for contractual purposes to cover an issues that may arise upon their working relationship moving forward. It would appear, then, that his return is still moving ahead at this time.

WRKD Wrestling claims “discussions have taken place” already for the Raw main event at WrestleMania 40 to be Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER.

For what it’s worth, Fightful Select notes the Triple H/Cody Rhodes segment on Raw this week “was being relayed as someone big putting over Cody” before the show.

They also say that there were plenty of changes made to the Monday Night Raw script this week, and “one talent speculated it was due to Vince McMahon.”

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that WWE has kicked around the idea of making SmackDown a three hour show “for years.”

