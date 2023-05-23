Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) is returning to wrestling

When their Impact run ended last spring, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay of The IInspiration announced they’d be “indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action”.

It was disappointing news for fans of the duo, who as Peyton Royce & Billy Kay of The IIconics had been an entertaining part of WWE for five-plus years in both NXT and on the main roster before their 2021 release. That disappointment was tempered when Lee & her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, revealed they were expecting.

Baby Austin arrived in January of this year, and now mom’s ready to get back to business. The Cassie Lee comeback will happen in her native Australia, on World Series Wrestling’s Full Throttle tour of Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney from Oct. 6-13.

McKay, Lee’s best friend and the partner with whom she won both the WWE Women’s & Impact Knockouts Tag titles, says she’s currently focused on her acting career, but she’s obviously very happy for her fellow IInspirational IIcon:

Is this tour a one-off, or the start of a bigger comeback? We’ll have to wait and see. So for now we’ll just say... Welcome back, Cassie Lee!