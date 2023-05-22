Mercedes Moné injured, carried to the back at NJPW Resurgence

Last night (May 22) started well for Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Resurgence show in Long Beach, California. She defeated Stephanie Vaquer in the first round of a four-person tournament to crown the first NJPW Strong Women’s champion, and teased headed to Mexico for a rematch in Vaquer’s home promotion, CMLL.

With that win, the former Sasha Banks advanced to face AEW’s Willow Nightingale for the belt. Nightingale won her first round match with Stardom’s Momo Kohgo. It was in the main event against Willow that Moné’s night took a turn. She was setting up for a spot from the top when she appeared to slip, falling feet first to the floor.

After the rough landing, Mercedes was unable to put any weight on her right leg.

This must be the spot that caused Mercedes being injured with her leg you can even see her not putting weight on it with the submission #njpwresurgence pic.twitter.com/SRGriUsCOM — ✨ Rasheed ✨ (@RDB_KING1) May 22, 2023

Shortly after that clip, Nightingale hit a powerbomb for a cover that Moné didn’t appear to kick out of. After some confusion, the referee signaled she’d gotten a shoulder up, Willow hit another powerbomb, and a three count ended the match.

Moné was then carried to the back...

... and a short while later tweeted out a message to fans seemingly confirming a significant injury.

@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/6909ByHdli — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 22, 2023

Per PWInsider, “the word making the rounds” backstage at the Walter Pyramid was that Mercedes broke her ankle.

If that’s correct, Moné figures to be out for at least a couple months, altering her plans for that possible Mexico excursion — or any Forbidden Door fantasy matches that may have been under discussion. But we’ll wait for more official word before we speculate too much about how the injury effects summer bookings, and wish the Legit C.E.O. a speedy and complete recovery.