Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Seth Rollins is currently heavily favored to win the world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions, via BetOnline.

According to BWE, WWE has plans to turn Bianca Belair & Street Profits heel, likely sometime this summer.

Fightful Select notes there are “several people backstage” at WWE who have “high hopes” for Cameron Grimes on the main roster.

PW Insider says there is a belief that the “leveling up of the AEW International Championship months ago was in part to raise the profile of the title so it can be used regularly on Collision.”

They also say that Andrade was backstage at Dynamite recently preparing for his return, so his acting like he didn’t know better on Twitter was indeed just an act.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.