AAA Roundup: New tag champions, QT Marshall booked for main event, more!

AAA has a couple of interesting news items worth looking forward to in the coming weeks.

First, there are new AAA tag team champions in the house. Atángana!

The AAA World Tag Team Championship was vacated by Dragon Lee and Dralistico when Dragon Lee announced his intention to join WWE and NXT. It took five months for AAA to book a bout to crown new champions, and it happened Saturday night (May 20, 2023).

Arez & Komander outlasted Jack Evans & Myzteziz Jr. and Rey Horus & Octagon Jr. in a three-way dance for the belts. That match should be available for viewing in the near future.

This title marks Komander’s first taste of gold in AAA. Arez added to his résumé as former AAA mixed tag champ with Chik Tormenta and current holder of La Leyenda Azul Blue Demon Championship.

Next on the list are a pair of interesting matches announced for future AAA tapings. The feud between Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis has been brewing with bad blood for quite awhile. The next step will be a flag match on May 25 in the city of Chihuahua. After that, Adonis is calling for backup from AEW. Word is bond. QT Marshall is coming to Puebla on June 18 for the main event. Adonis will team with Marshall and Chik Tormenta against Psycho, Negro Casas, and Lady Shani. Adonis and QT as amigos sounds weird, but it turns out that they have been buddies for ten years.

Myself and @QTMarshall became friends as TV extras in 2013.



10 years later, we are Arguably the 2 top heels in wrestling, and QT is one of the most people in the business!

Hell will rise in Puebla on June 18th!



Hell will rise in Puebla on June 18th! #ElRudoDeLasChicas@luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/VGNbhF9VRV — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) May 17, 2023

QT is bringing his heat across the border.

#GoAwayHeat #AEWHouseRules



I’d credit whoever took this video, but they were illegally filming, so screw them. pic.twitter.com/xzh8BewDGo — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) May 15, 2023

AAA celebrated their 31st year as a company last week on May 15. Check out this cool throwback image of AAA’s first card.

#UnDíaComoHoy pero de 1992, Lucha Libre Triple A realizaba su primera función

¡Felices 31 años de historia!



¡Felices 31 años de historia! pic.twitter.com/u8i4pas7fM — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) May 15, 2023

It wouldn’t be a AAA Roundup without some lucha libre action. I recommend spending the time to watch the men’s and women’s finals from the Lucha Libre World Cup 2023. The climax with Pentagon Jr. and John Morrison is epic.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!