Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 6 results & Week 7 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 14-20 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors shows, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Did someone say AJ Styles is washed? That at 45 and coming off an injury, all of the Phenomenal One’s best days are behind him?

Both of the wrestlers who earned the right to wrestle for the new WWE World Heavyweight championship got a ton of support.

Followed them was someone having a very enjoyable run as AEW’s International champion, and both sides of one that promotion’s longest running, bloodiest rivalries after its latest chapter.

Their steel cage main event wasn’t the only hardcore-type match on that episode of Dynamite, and the women who won the other finished sixth in our latest Rankings.

When you’re a big enough dog, you can place just by showing up to bully your cousins and book yourself in a match.

A pair of veterans got heat in different ways, and tied for eighth.

Joshi fans continue to make their presence felt in the CCWR this “year”, and got a point for the teenager who just became the Future of Stardom champ.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 6

1. AJ Styles

2. Seth Rollins

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Jon Moxley

5. Kenny Omega

6. Julia Hart

7. Roman Reigns

8. (tie) Brock Lesnar

8. (tie) Christian Cage

10. Rina

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where slow and steady just took the lead...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 13

1. Orange Cassidy - 25

2. Solo Sikoa - 21

3. IYO SKY - 16

4. Mercedes Moné - 13

5. Seth Rollins - 12.5

6. (tie) AJ Styles - 10

6. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

6. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

9. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9.5

9. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 9.5

Ready to do it again?

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!