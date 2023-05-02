MLW reveals main event for Never Say Never live special

Earlier in the day, MLW revealed a new broadcast arrangement with Fite TV to air epic premium live events through the Fite+ subscription service. The first show for this deal is Never Say Never on July 8. During the season finale of MLW Underground, MLW announced the main event for Never Say Never.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT MLW is going LIVE on @FiteTV July 8 with Never Say Never and the main event is revealed! #MLWUnderground @ReelzChannel @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/n9kUvPbm1C — WAR CHAMBER on REELZ TUESDAY (@MLW) May 3, 2023

Alexander Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Alex Kane.

Kane is cashing in his golden ticket that he earned from winning the Battle Riot V match. Hammerstone is currently on the mend due to injury, but he is expected to be a fully functional testosterone machine by Never Say Never.

Hammerstone made his presence felt on MLW Underground and earned a sack of cash too. Kane ran his mouth to hype the Bomaye Fight Club. He put up money to anyone in the back that wanted to test their skills against Mr. Thomas. Hammer was one of a few called out by name, so the champ obliged. Hammerstone entered with his thigh taped. Despite moving gingerly, he finished Thomas with the Nightmare Pendulum.

Imagine what a healthy Hammerstone can do to the Suplex Assassin. We’ll find out at Never Say Never on July 8.

Are you pumped for the Never Say Never main event?