Tyrus picks tag team partner for NWA Crockett Cup tournament

Tyrus is a man with goals. His current objective is to win the Crockett Cup tag team tournament, but he needs a partner. The NWA worlds champion made his pick on the latest episode of Powerrr.

Tyrus dropped breaking news. He had his eye on the man who pushed the champ to the limit in his last defense. Sometimes an enemy can be a friend to do beautiful things together, such as winning the Crockett Cup.

Tyrus named Chris Adonis as his partner.

Adonis walked through the curtain with a smirk on his face. The Masterpiece didn’t trust this arrangement. Adonis had a match next and was not in the mood to discuss the issue.

What the champ wants, the champ gets. Pencil in Tyrus and Chris Adonis as a contender in the Crockett Cup. It is unclear if this new team will have to win a qualifying bout or if they will receive an automatic bid into the bracket.

The official qualified Crockett Cup teams to date include:

Magnum Muscle (Dark Draper & Big Strong Mims)

SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop)

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

Country Gentleman (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

The Crockett Cup event takes place June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Where do you think Tyrus & Chris Adonis stack up to the Crockett Cup competition?