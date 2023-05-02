Jack Evans has a chance to win a vacant AAA championship

The man, the myth, the legend Jack Evans from the heavens has a chance to win a vacant AAA championship and tie a record in the process.

When AAA announced the card for the May 20 TV taping in Morelia, Michoacan, there was one match in particular that came as an unexpected surprise. The vacant AAA World Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs. Jack Evans is teaming with Myzteziz against Rey Horus & Octagon Jr. and Arez & Komander in a three-way for the title.

The AAA tag belts have been vacant since December 28, 2022. That’s when Dragon Lee & Dralistico won the straps from FTR, then Dragon Lee said adiós on his way to signing with WWE.

The three teams in this match seem like odd pairings on the surface. As far as I can tell, none of the duos have tagged together before in AAA. If Evans can pull off the win, then he would tie the record of most tag title reigns alongside Joe Lider at five. Evans has three tag title wins with Angelico as his partner and one title run with Extreme Tiger. In Evans’ favor is that Myzteziz is coming off a big mask versus mask win over Argenis at Triplemania XXXI Monterrey. AAA could choose to capitalize on Myzteziz’s momentum with tag team gold.

The AAA World Tag Team Championship bout will likely be available for viewing in June.

Who are you picking to win the AAA tag titles?