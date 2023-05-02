Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Newly public Twitter scoopster BoozerRasslin says Alexa Bliss is “wanted” for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, so we should expect her return after Backlash.
- On his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg said WWE’s brought in a new writer for Bray Wyatt. He added, “So we’ll see how all of that unfolds down the road.”
- Orlando will make a bid to host next year’s Royal Rumble, per local NBC affiliate WESH: They report officials in Florida’s Orange County have requested $850,000 to place the bid, saying that if Camping World Stadium hosts the event it will bring in more that $28 million for the area.
- After a report countered their initial report of a WWE hiring freeze, Fightful’s sources reiterated to the site that there has effectively been a hiring freeze in place at the company since the start of the year. Several people who’ve recently signed elsewhere were mentioned in the report, with Nick Aldis specifically named as someone WWE is interested in but unable to sign due to “corporate moves”.
- A Fightful Select story on Aldis’ Impact deal says it’s a short-term one that will be a “feeling-out process” for both sides.
- Insider Gaming says all promotional material for AEW Fight Forever is finished, with the marketing team just awaiting the green light to start promoting the game.
- Fightful Select’s sources mostly offered the same things about CM Punk’s visit to Impact that we already heard from others, but they did provide the new detail that Punk played Uno with some of the many Impact talent he spoke to.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...