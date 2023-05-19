Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is considering the idea of booking Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London.
- Better Wrestling Experience claims that WWE will push the idea that Night of Champions features a triple main event.
- BWE also says few decisions have “been locked down” by WWE regarding Night of Champions. However, AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship is currently planned to be the final match of the night.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s current injury is a work.
- Meltzer is under the impression that CM Punk specifically wanted Andrade on the roster for AEW Collision. Collision is meant to be “the Punk show,” so the roster includes wrestlers who have a favorable opinion of Punk, such as Powerhouse Hobbs and FTR.
- Finally, Dave notes that AEW World Champion MJF is the wrestler who replaced Punk on the official poster for AEW Collision. All of the other wrestlers remained the same from the original poster.
- On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt said a Willow cameo was originally planned for the Firm Deletion match, but time constraints and weather prevented it from happening.
- Per PW Insider, WWE is taping two episodes of SmackDown tonight.
