Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

AIW Gauntlet for the Gold 16 (May 20, 7:30 pm ET)

Dark: Austin James vs. Vik Vice Joseline Navarro vs. Miyu Yamashita Joshua Bishop vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match) Dominic Garrini vs. Kaplan Gauntlet for the Gold Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Derek Dillinger (c) vs. Shaw Mason (AIW Intense Championship) Hardway Holloway vs. Matt Cardona (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

One of AIW’s tentpole events is back and it brings with it the AIW debut of Miyu Yamashita! Plus the annual Gauntlet for the Gold, and everybody loves a Rumble!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

H2O Sweet Dreams 3 (May 20, 8 pm ET)

Leroy Robinson vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (Street Fight) GG Everson vs. Jay Marston Anthraxx vs. Mouse Austin Luke vs. Ryan Redfield (No Disqualification) Lucky 13 vs. Rocket Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship Good Housekeeping Match) Deklan Grant vs. Matt Tremont (Caribbean Barbed Wire Deathmatch) Bam Sullivan vs. Brandon Kirk (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Sawyer Wreck vs. Steve Manders (c) (H2O Championship Steel Cage Match)

H2O are bringing it hard with a heaping helping of good friendly ultraviolent fun this week!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Limitless Winds of Change (May 20, 7:30 pm ET)

ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) vs. Tabernak de Team (Mathieu St. Jacques & Thomas DuBois) BRG vs. Brian Milonas vs. Ichiban vs. Vaughan Vertigo (Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match) Channing Thomas vs. Dezmond Cole (Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match) Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) Ava Everett (c) vs. Killer Kelly (wXw Women’s Championship) “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher (Limitless Championship)

Limitless wormed right into my heart this time by giving my boy Timmy a title shot, but there’s a lot of other great stuff here, not least the wXw Women’s Championship being defended in the United States for the first time, plus AtR vs. MSP!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW The Way I Am / I Can’t Save You (May 20-21)

—The Way I Am (May 20, 8 pm ET)—

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rina Yamashita Mance Warner vs. Tommy Vendetta Blake Christian vs. EFFY Joey Janela vs. Ninja Mack Crazy King vs. John Wayne Murdoch East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Allie Katch vs. Allysin Kay vs. LuFisto vs. Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Shazza McKenzie (GCW World Championship)

—I Can’t Save You (May 21, 5 pm ET)—

Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & the Swinger vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) & Steve Manders Cole Radrick vs. Matt Cardona East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck Blake Christian vs. Trey Miguel Maki Itoh vs. Steph De Lander Alec Price vs. Alex Shelley Gringo Loco vs. Ninja Mack Mance Warner vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (GCW World Championship)

Folks, hyping this one is easy, because just look at that big beautiful all-woman six-way world championship match on the first show here. Good sweet dark lady Satan, what a wonderful thing to see!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Strickland

Wrestling Revolver has some snappy and sprinty fresh action to kick us off this week, enjoy!

Heidi Lovelace & Solo Darling vs. Jessie Belle Smothers & Sassy Stephie

And a sidestep over to the early days of Shine for this tag match, check it out!

AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak

Here’s a blast from the past for y’all! CZW dropped this gem on us this week, and they’ve met a couple times in WWE, but this is prime CZW World Champion Gulak against hot streak best-in-the-world post-TNA Styles, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.