Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast notes CM Punk’s return is expected to be announced in the coming days.

WRKD Wrestling claims “there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title” on Seth Rollins due to his possibly getting more film roles. This coming on the back of news that he has been filming Captain America: New World Order.

Per Fightful Select, there are plans to extend the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus feud beyond Night of Champions.

According to Better Wrestling Experience (who asked to be credited as such instead of BoozerRasslin), says there is no decision just yet on who is winning the world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions but “Seth Rollins is the number one guy for Triple H.”

BWE also says Damian Priest, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Chad Gable, and Edge are all names in the mix for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

Last from BWE: DIY is looking at a “big push” after Night of Champions.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.