EC3 has a secret plan for his title defense at the NWA Crockett Cup event

The NWA Crockett Cup is a two-night event on June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC. Aside from the namesake tag team tournament, the NWA will hold additional contests. One such contest is EC3 defending the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas Mason. EC3 appears to have a secret plan to control his narrative.

EC3 was interviewed by May Valentine about the title bout on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr (May 16, 2023). The segment starts at the 4:45 mark.

EC3 plans to make Thrillbilly an offer he can’t refuse, so that match will not happen. He recognizes the fierce and ferocious dog in Silas. The thing about dogs is that they are obedient and loyal as man’s best friend. EC3 knows that Thrillbilly is loyal to Pollo Del Mar, but he warned that Pollo will break the Thrillbilly’s heart. As a mentor, friend, and master, EC3 encouraged Silas to listen to the offer, so the whole world could be theirs at the Crockett Cup.

Bum, bum, bum... Intrigue. What does EC3 have planned?

If the championship defense does take place, then it will be an interesting matchup. EC3 retaining is not an obvious given. On one hand, EC3’s goal is to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, so a strong run with the national title would put him in prime position for a big showdown with Tyrus. On the other hand, Thrillbilly Silas Mason is ready to breakout as a star, and EC3 has shown no hesitation in helping others reach their potential.

In addition to the NWA National Heavyweight Championship match, a few more bouts have been sprinkled into the Crockett Cup. The current lineup so far includes:

Night 1 (June 3)

Crockett Cup tag team tournament: 24 teams

24 teams NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason Hardcore Team War: Samantha Starr, La Rosa Negra, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy, Roxy, & Kylie Paige

Night 2 (June 4)

Crockett Cup tag team tournament finale

NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA

Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA Six-way Scramble: Winner earns title shot for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship held by Kerry Morton

Expect more matches to be added, such as Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Tickets are available for the Crockett Cup live event. Fite TV offers the broadcast as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Does the NWA Crockett Cup event have your interest yet?