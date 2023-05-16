The NWA has been trickling out contenders for the Crockett Cup tag team tournament (June 3 & June 4), and the latest round of additions takes us to 20 of the 24 squads competing for the trophy prize. There are a lot of interesting names this time around, including the sons of D-Von Dudley, Flip Gordon, a number of former champions, and more.

First on this list is T.N.T.

Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes make up the T.N.T. tag team. They come from the Dudley family loins as sons of D-Von, whose real name is Devon Hughes. TN.T. has had success on the indies winning tag titles in Atomic Wrestling Entertainment, Conquer Pro Wrestling, Destiny Christian Championship Wrestling, and United States Wrestling Alliance. They have also wrestled in AEW on Elevation and Dark over the past few years. T.N.T. never earned a win in AEW, so an impressive showing in the Crockett Cup would be the breakout moment of their careers to date.

Flip Gordon is back in the limelight partnering with Fodder for the Crockett Cup. This might seem like an odd pairing, but they have history controlling their narratives together in CYN.

Other freshly announced teams are Thom Latimer & Rhett Titus, Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown, The Heatseekers, The Fixers, Kratos & Odinson, and Cyon & Jordan Clearwater. There is a lot of championship pedigree in that mix. Latimer is the current NWA TV champ, Titus is a former TV and tag champ in ROH, the Fixers are former NWA US tag champs, Kratos is a former NWA world tag champion, Cyon is a former NWA national champ, and Clearwater is a former NWA TV champ.

The official list of the Crockett Cup tournament tag teams currently includes:

Tyrus & Chris Adonis

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)

Country Gentleman (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton)

Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage)

Miserably Faithful (Judais & Max The Impaler)

Magnum Muscle (Dark Draper & Big Strong Mims)

SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop)

The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce)

Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr.

Toxin & Arez

A Cut Above (Thom Latimer & Rhett Titus)

Yabo The Clown & Ruffo The Clown

The Heatseekers (Elliott Russell & Matt Sigmon)

The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)

Flip Gordon & Fodder

Kratos & Odinson

Cyon & Jordan Clearwater

T.N.T. (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes)

Tickets are available for the Crockett Cup live event in Winston-Salem, NC on June 3 and June 4. The broadcast airs through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Which team is your pick to win the Crockett Cup? Who do you hope fill the open spots?