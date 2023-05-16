Pat McAfee is headed to ESPN, and he reportedly got PAID

Last week, there was a report that former SmackDown color commentator and current occasional big event WWE wrestler Pat McAfee was taking his popular daily sports talk show to ESPN.

Today (May 16), he made that official in typical Pat Mac style. McAfee, who’s only been popping in on his show recently after his wife gave birth to their first child, ended today’s episode with a video explaining the move... and lightly trolling those who accused him of selling out before learning the particulars of the deal.

Hello beautiful people...



We appreciate and love you all.. together we've truly changed the game.



#UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/Yv8SpyNH0E — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023

The key piece for McAfee’s daily fans is that ESPN isn’t making changes, and will simulcast the show on their main cable channel & their subscription streaming platform while leaving it on YouTube for free.

For McAfee’s WWE fans, Andrew Marchand’s report on the deal for The New York Post is probably more pertinent:

McAfee appears as if he will walk away from his four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel. He is in the second year of the agreement. The amount ESPN will pay McAfee is not fully known yet, but it is more than eight figures per year, according to sources.

We’re not sure what WWE was paying Pat, but it wasn’t those kinds of numbers. So if it wasn’t already clear, we’re unlikely to see McAfee return as a regular in any capacity.

But while he expertly used his time with WWE to help raise his profile, McAfee also pursued working there because it was a lifelong dream. That means that while it’s unlikely he’ll be rejoining his pal Michael Cole on the SmackDAHN desk (which is okay, since Wade Barrett is killing it in the role), don’t be surprised to see him show up for a spot or two on future stadium shows.