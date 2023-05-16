MLW adds another way to watch Fusion with Fite+ deal

The viewing accessibility for MLW fans is growing wider with another way to watch their weekly programming. With the first season of MLW Underground coming to a close on REELZ, that means MLW Fusion is firing up once again.

MLW previously announced the Fusion return date for May 25 on YouTube and May 26 on beIN SPORTS. Fusion will also be available with Fite TV on May 25 through the Fite+ package.

This Fite+ arrangement for MLW is on top of their move to stream the Never Say Never event live on July 8, which will be headlined by Alexander Hammerstone versus Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the press release for more details of MLW on Fite+.

Fusion now included in FITE+ Major League Wrestling’s action-packed weekly show returns May 25th; Watch it with the best value for Pro Wrestling fans in streaming sports New York, NY (May 16, 2023): FITE announced that MLW Fusion will now be on FITE+, included as part of the subscription, starting with the show’s season premiere on May 25th. The most exciting and reliable streaming platform also recently announced it has become the exclusive home of Major League Wrestling’s Premium Live Events, also included with the subscription package. “Now MLW fans can get Fusion and our Premium Live Events in one place, and with no extra fees,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “Each week fans can stream our flagship series as well as enjoy our signature events live all conveniently at FITE+.” MLW Fusion is known for its incredibly diverse roster, history of finding major talent, and high-flying action. World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone, John Hennigan, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Alex Kane, Microman and Jacob Fatu will be the subject of many highlights at the beginning of the season. As a bonus FITE+ subscribers will enjoy MLW: Battle RIOT V: Special Edition streaming this Thursday at 8pm ET. Fans can now watch FUSION a variety of ways each week:

Cable TV: beIN SPORTS Saturdays 10pm ET

Streaming: YouTube Thursdays 8pm ET

Streaming: FITE+ Thursdays 8pm ET

FAST Channel: beIN SPORTS XTRA Fridays 10pm ET “Adding MLW Fusion to FITE+ is hugely important to what we set out to do – create a one-stop-shop with a low subscription rate for the most exciting promotions in Pro Wrestling and other combat sports,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Court is probably the only major wrestling promoter who spent time as a writer at WWE – and in Fusion you can see that influence week after week in the storylines and the action.” FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Insane Championship Wrestling and more; as well as the ultra red-hot Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events and other leaders boxing, MMA and grappling and promotions like Triller Fight Club, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, and Shamrock FC.. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

Will you be tuning into MLW Fusion on Fite+?