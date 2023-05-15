Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider claims an internal depth chart within WWE has Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, and Aliyah as the top six babyfaces on the SmackDown women’s roster while Asuka, Bayley, Lacey Evans, Scarlett, B-Fab, and Tamina are the top six heels.

Boozer Rasslin says there will be “a lot of revamped themes” in WWE in the next few months featuring new songs and artists.

More from Boozer: There are apparently “big plans” for the world heavyweight championship, with “a story that will catapult the title to its original status.”

The reason WWE went live on social media in the minutes prior to SmackDown this past week was “to serve as an active reminder that the show was starting,” per Fightful Select.

Matt Jackson was cleared to return from his torn biceps injury this week, “a few weeks ahead of schedule” says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

