Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 5 results & Week 6 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 7-13 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Any excuse to post any version of this again...

This probably isn’t as exciting as headlining Coachella, wowing the Met Gala, stealing the show with WWE in your home country, or sitting courtside with Kendall Jenner at the Lakers game. But we hope Benito appreciates it all the same.

His dance partner also got a ton of support, but not quite as much as Puerto Rico’s favorite joshi.

Backlash took up most of our latest Top Ten, as the top three were followed by the main event winner, a proud Nuyorican San Juan loved almost as much as their joshi fave, the Raw Women’s champ who now works on SmackDown & who beat PR’s #1 joshi, and the silent killer who put down Matt Riddle.

Bullet Club’s leader made the list for winning the NEVER Openweight title, and we loved fka Naomi bringing The Glow to Impact.

She’s not around much, but every time she shows up in AEW you can hear cries of “Holy Shida!”

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week

1. Bad Bunny

2. IYO SKY

3. Damian Priest

4. Cody Rhodes

5. (tie) David Finlay

5. (tie) Trinity

7. Hikaru Shida

8. Zelina Vega

9. Bianca Belair

10. Solo Sikoa

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Genius of the Sky soared close to the top...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 6

1. Solo Sikoa - 21

2. Orange Cassidy - 17

3. IYO SKY - 16

4. Mercedes Moné - 13

5. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

5. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

7. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9.5

7. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 9.5

9. (tie) Darby Allin - 9

9. (tie) Steve Maclin - 9

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!