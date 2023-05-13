Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE return is “up to management and him,” tweeted Boozer Rasslin.
- Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s deal with Warner Bros Discovery for Collision “would have happened with or without [CM] Punk,” but WBD definitely wanted him for the new show.
- Regarding efforts to mend fences between Punk and others backstage, Dave Meltzer writes that “they are no closer to any resolutions than they have been, but things are more reasonable.” He reiterated that there are a number of open legal issues, and those are keeping people from speaking publicly about the situation or contact the other side.
- Someone (not Punk) is said to want to apologize, but can’t due to the ban on communicating with the other side. Someone else on the non-Punk side told Meltzer they believe multiple apologies are in order, and “that Punk should be the first but not the only one.”
- On his PW Torch podcast, Wade Keller talked about how some WWE wrestlers are happy are “at least happy Vince was back contributing to creative.” He said some of that is probably “purely based on self-interest” as they believe McMahon will push them more than Triple H would.
- Continuing that discussion, Keller said, “One person I asked said they think that Vince McMahon is more focused on building strong babyfaces and Paul Levesque has more of a focus, and an interest, in building heels.”
- Trinity will be with Impact for the next few months, per Fightful Select. The site notes that she has commitments with the company into the summer. No word on if she’ll extend beyond those, though.
