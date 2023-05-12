Rumor Roundup: May 12 WWE SmackDown plans edition (Possible SPOILERS)

Just as they did with Raw this past Monday, WWE is planning an eventful SmackDown tonight (May 12) in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company wants to give fans lots of reasons to tune in with the NBA and NHL Playoffs airing on other networks, and are serving up the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, fallout from last Saturday night’s Backlash premium live event, and our first look at the blue brand’s post-2023 WWE Draft roster in action.

As such, there are a few things floating around the internet about what we’ll see on SmackDown in a few hours. Enough that we put them together for this special edition of the Rumor Roundup feature in order to have them in one place and give you a chance to discuss them.

Feel free to share anything you’ve heard or read in the comments (usual rumor caveats* apply)!

As you’d expect given the fact Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show, there’s a Bloodline story planned. WRKD Wrestling says Reigns will continue to lose trust in The Usos, and decide to “take matters into his own hands at Night of Champions.”

WRKD’s rival Twitter-er Boozer Rasslin’ indicated that Reigns & Solo Sikoa will be facing Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, possibly at that premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and that Jey Uso won’t be happy about it. No mention of if that will be for KO & Sami’s Tag belts whenever it happens, but we presume so.

Fan favorite LA Knight will find a tag partner tonight, per Boozer.

Multiple drafted NXT wrestlers will make their debuts tonight, according to WRKD. Boozer mentions Pretty Deadly will appear, so that’s one...

Another could be Grayson Waller, as Boozer says he’ll invite whoever wins the World Heavyweight championship at NoC to be his guest on the first main roster edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect”.

It’s only mentioned as a pitch, so it’s not clear if it will happen at all let alone tonight, but PW Insider Elite says the idea of turning Asuka heel so she and Raw Women’s champ Bianca Belair can have a WrestleMania rematch in Saudi Arabia has been discussed.

Also not clear if this means he would lose one of the two tournament matches tonight or the final at Night of Champions, but Boozer had disappointing news for Edge fans or anyone rooting for him based on the promo he released yesterday, tweeting, “Don’t want to disappoint all the Edge Heads but it’s not him.”

* If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.