MLW confirms return date for Fusion

MLW’s first season of MLW Underground of REELZ concluded with the season finale on May 2. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a graphic during the broadcast promoting the return of the MLW Fusion weekly show. MLW confirmed the date with a press release.

MLW Fusion comes back Thursday, May 25 on YouTube and Friday, May 26 on beIN SPORTS.

MLW CEO Court Bauer stated, “YouTube is a powerful platform that has introduce MLW, its extraordinary wrestlers and their rivalries to a global audience. We listen to the fans. They wanted Fusion back on YouTube so it’s back, starting May 25th.”

Bauer also addressed his cable TV partner, “beIN SPORTS has been a great partner since we launched FUSION together in 2018. We’re pumped to bring a new season to fans as we take MLW way back to its roots with an extreme twist.”

To be clear, the return of Fusion does not mean the end of Underground on REELZ. Time will tell on negotiations for a second season of Underground.

Are you excited for the return of MLW Fusion?