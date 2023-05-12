Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Fightful Select confirmed that the surprise return of Miro and Thunder Rosa on this week’s episode of Dynamite is related to the launch of the new AEW Collision TV show next month.
- However, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard that Rosa is still “hurting a lot” and “her back is not better.” He didn’t get the impression that she will be medically cleared in time for the premiere of Collision.
- Regarding rumors of AEW President Tony Khan landing a one billion dollar TV deal over five years with Warner Bros. Discovery, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Khan is keeping everything close to the vest. “Nobody in AEW knows anything. Tony’s not telling anybody anything about anything, to the best of my knowledge.”
- The Rock told CNBC that he “connected with Vince [McMahon] the other day,” but he did not elaborate on what they spoke about.
- According to Meltzer, NJPW star Will Ospreay is already booked for AEW’s All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium in August.
- Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW plans to put Kyle O’Reilly with his old Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong when he comes back from neck fusion surgery, but there’s currently no timetable for his return.
- The Observer also notes that The Acclaimed’s AEW merchandise sales have recently declined, dropping them out of the company’s best sellers list after a long run near the top.
