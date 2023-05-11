Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn (May 11, 8 pm ET)

Alex Coughlin vs. Steve Manders John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jordan Oliver (c) (JCW Championship) Charles Mason vs. Jimmy Lloyd The SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Blake Christian vs. Joey Janela Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. Tony Deppen Alec Price vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (GCW World Championship)

Game Changer Wrestling are back in New York TONIGHT with this sweet pile of wrestling action!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

B!P Dressed to Kill (May 12, 7:30 pm ET)

Ava Everett & Haley Dylan vs. Gabby Ortiz & Skylar CPA vs. Logan Black Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset) vs. Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Alec Price vs. Andy Brown Anthony Henry vs. VSK Ichiban vs. Jordan Oliver 35mm Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) (B!P Tag Team Championship)

Blitzkrieg! Pro have a heaping helping of New England violence for y’all, with Anthony Henry in action and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance The Last of Us (May 12, 8 pm CT)

30-Entrant Battle Royal Craig Mitchell vs. Shane Mercer Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Devon Monroe (Freelance Legacy Championship) Chris Bey vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are pulling out the stops with Chris Bey challenging Storm Grayson for the world title and everybody’s favorite, a thirty-person battle royal featuring the likes of GPA, Isaias Velazquez, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FU The Long Good Saturday (May 13, 7 pm CT)

Devon Monroe vs. Shane Mercer Gunner Brave vs. Ruff Crossing Mojo McQueen vs. Wes Barkley Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (c) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (FU Tag Team Championship) Chico Suave (c) vs. Darin Corbin (FU Independent Championship) Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Simon Gotch (FU Championship)

And Freelance Underground are right there to follow it up with a blockbuster like Gotch vs. Tankman, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP / PWR Queen of Indies (May 13, 7 pm PT)

Brook Havok & Johnni Robbie vs. Mac Daddy Mylo & Rachelle Riveter Maria vs. Mia Momono (Queen of Indies First Round Match) Billie Starkz vs. Unagi Sayaka (Queen of Indies First Round Match) Dulce Tormenta vs. Lady Frost (Queen of Indies First Round Match) Hyan vs. Masha Slamovich (Queen of Indies First Round Match) Chigusa Nagayo, Sandra Moone, & Takumi Iroha vs. Karisma, Lady Apache, & Nicole Savoy Queen of Indies Semifinals & Finals

Last but not least, Queen of Indies is back with eight of our finest competing for the crown, PLUS Nicole Savoy out of retirement in a trios match against Chigusa Nagayo!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Session Moth Martina vs. Toni Storm

Ireland’s OTT start us off hot with this clash of titans, check it out!

Dos Ben Dejos & Lince Dorado vs. Mason Ryan, Michael Tarver, & Shaun Ricker

FIP’s 2014 edition of Fallout stands true as one of the surprise funnest set of shows I’ve ever watched thanks to a kickass trios tournament field, so when they uploaded this one I knew I had to run with it. Enjoy!

Best of Tabernak de Team

Last but not least we close out on this forty minute compilation from Limitless spotlighting the best matches Quebec indie workhorses TDT have put on for them!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.