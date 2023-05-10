Earlier, we shared reports that next Wednesday (May 17) AEW will announce not only their new Saturday show Collision, but also a new media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

A subsequent report from Fightful Select has more details about “major plans and a marquee match” AEW already has in place for Collision, which is set to premiere on June 17:

• CM Punk is “pushing for a huge match early on in his return”. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp writes that while the Chris Jericho match we’ve been hearing about has been discussed internally, but that “Punk had pushed for another return opponent out of the gate.” • Similar to what we heard last week with regards to Dynamite & Collision having separate rosters, Sapp writes that what AEW likely won’t implement “a hard brand split”. Instead, the new Saturday show will have “a fresh roster approach with some significant names.” He mentions that several AEW wrestlers who haven’t been on television think they’ll be on the Collision, “but haven’t outright been told they are.” That could line up with this April story. • AEW has several Saturday dates booked, but Fightful was told they may also on occasion book the same city & building they use for Dynamite (and Rampage taping) for Thursday and pre-tape Collision then.

Who do you think Punk will face in his first match since winning the AEW World title at All Out last September? What missing members of the roster do you hope to see on Saturday nights?