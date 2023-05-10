Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WRKD Wrestling notes that WWE’s production team felt they were in a “no win scenario” with the Monday Night Raw crowd this week, considering Jacksonville wasn’t as hot as Puerto Rico this past weekend, and their only choice was to pipe in crowd noise or “broadcast the silent crowd on TV.”

They also say there are big plans for The Way, who just reunited on Raw, and that could include Tommaso Ciampa.

More from WRKD: Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models “have gotten a positive response backstage” during house shows and there’s hope their character work will “pick up steam with the live crowds.”

Savio Vega told Cultaholic that it was largely Damian Priest’s idea to bring him in for his big cameo at Backlash.

Double or Nothing is expected to have at least 10 matches, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.