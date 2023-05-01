Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

CM Punk’s visit backstage to Impact Wrestling was “well received,” per PW Insider. He apparently spent a great deal of time visiting with various talent, many of whom told him stories of how he inspired them.

Fightful Select says “there’s nothing imminent regarding an announcement” about the location of WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Minneapolis is one of several cities that sent representatives to this year’s ‘Mania while considering making a bid.

Fightful also says that Bray Wyatt has told people close to him that he’s excited to make his return to WWE when he is able to.

For what it’s worth, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast said he’s “been told numerous times that WWE wants to update its history books and needs longer title reigns.” This could mean Roman Reigns will be champion for a long time to come.

According to Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics, LWO has been the top merchandise seller for WWE for three weeks in a row now.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says it’s confirmed that “TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights for one hour” after Collision debuts on the network in June.

Nothing for Dark Elevation was taped along with ROH and Rampage on April 26. Regarding Elevation being cancelled, the Observer says “AEW hasn’t said anything specifically in that direction but it is known to be a subject of discussion as to the future of those shows (Dark and Elevation).”

