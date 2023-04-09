EC3 wins NWA National Heavyweight Championship

EC3 is a champion once again.

Ethan Carter III has held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice, and his eyes are set on winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. EC3 is building himself up and biding his time for that moment. The next step in the process of controlling his narrative was challenging Cyon for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at the NWA 312 PPV in Chicago (April 7, 2023).

EC3 and Cyon started with an extended lockup working for position. Manager Austin Idol said something to grab EC3’s attention. Cyon took advantage to gain control for body slams. EC3 got back on track for a uranage and a running splash. Cyon rebounded to hit a Death Valley Driver. EC3 kicked out, and the match continued.

EC3 tweaked his knee on a leap frog. It was unclear if that pain was legit or playing possum. Either way, EC3 used that ‘injury’ to his benefit. Cyon saw what happened, so he immediately charged into the corner to attack. EC3 dipped low to dodge, and Cyon crashed into the turnbuckles. EC3 worked on the mat to cinch in the Purpose submission. He used a variation of the hold to crank Cyon into tapping out.

EC3 is the new NWA national champion.

The NWA 312 replay is available for viewing through Fite TV.