Rumor Look Back: Oct. 2 - 8, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Ringside News claims Goldberg will not be working the upcoming Crown Jewel event in November but Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to work the show.
- This is accurate. Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley but no Goldberg. (2/2)
- Johnny Gargano is well regarded within WWE for how he handled his exit and free agency, per Fightful Select. They also say that even before Triple H took power “there was interest in bringing him to the main roster.”
- He came back and was main roster for a bit. We’ll see if he sees that again with Vince making decisions.
- AEW has “massive interest in bringing in Juice Robinson as often as possible and making him a regular,” reports PW Insider.
- He’s working with Ricky Starks. They recently paired him with the newly debuted Jay White. (1/1)
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gabe Sapolsky’s new role with WWE is as “creative team consultant for the main roster.”
- I wonder if he still has that role. I don’t see any evidence he left.
- WON on the Usos possibly wrestling at Extreme Rules: “We were told the Usos are still in discussion as far as a match on the show but nothing was definite.”
- The Usos did not work the show.
- The Observer on Tony D’Angelo’s injury: “The last word was that he would be out six to eight weeks.”
- It looks like he was wrestling early December. (1/1)
- Insider notes that Dustin Rhodes hasn’t been around lately because he’s still recovering from a knee issue.
- He’s been back and putting in work at 53. He was not happy with what happened with Cody last week.
- Chatter about AEW’s fortunes has increased after Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company’s advance ticket sales “do not tell a good story at all,” and said on Wrestling Observer Radio that “people have been saying... they [AEW] went from their own identity to being guys that WWE didn’t want. You keep bringing in these WWE hotshot guys for a rating and it’s almost like TNA was, if you remember.”
- I do think they weren’t doing creatively well for awhile after this point, but they’ve found their footing and are still doing very well from a business standpoint it seems.
- Following their angle on last week’s SmackDown, PW Insider reports Max Dupri is again listed as LA Knight on WWE’s internal roster while Mace, Mansoor & Maxine Dupri will keep working the Maximum Male Models gimmick.
- That’s accurate. I worry about LA Knight, even though he seems so hot right now despite missing WrestleMania. The crowd last night popped for him just in a backstage segment. I hope if Vince starts making more decisions, Knight got himself over enough that McMahon won’t think the way he used to about him. (2/2)
- At the time of Cody Rhodes’ injury, WWE sources told Fightful Select that Vince McMahon hadn’t “solidified” plans to have Cody win the WWE or Universal titles. McMahon was completely committed to Roman Reigns as double champ. and there was no sign he was ready to move on from that plan.
- I wonder if Cody would have won the Rumble if Vince were in charge at that time. I think there’s a good chance he would have. Vince was the man who signed him and debuted him as his AEW gimmick.
- While Brandi Rhodes did work some matches at the Performance Center recently, Fightful says she doesn’t have a WWE deal. Warner Bros Discovery also reached out to her last month, but the site doesn’t know what about.
- She doesn’t work for WWE. (1/1)
- Biff Busick, who wrestled in WWE as Oney Lorcan, is working as a guest coach at the PC this week, per Insider.
- He works in that role full time.
- In an interview with WAZ, Ludwig Kaiser pushed back on the rumor that WWE was planning to bury GUNTHER on television shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation from the company in July. Kaiser said there were no indications that Vince was changing his mind about GUNTHER.
- There was no indication on TV. I think he’s booked stronger under Triple H, but he was booked well before Vince left. Maybe things were going to change, but we don’t have any visual evidence of that.
- According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW expires on January 30, 2023. However, AEW has the option to extend that date by nine months (until the end of October) because that’s how much time he missed due to injury.
- It sounds like they did add some time.
- NXT stars Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley all competed on this week’s Main Event taping and defeated main roster talent, leading to speculation that WWE will call them up to Raw or SmackDown soon.
- None of those folks have been called up. (0/3)
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Andrade is not “on good terms” with AAA. Last year there was a plan for Andrade to win the AAA Mega Championship from Omega, but it didn’t happen, perhaps due to a financial disagreement.
- Andrade seems like he could be a difficult cat to work with.
- Meltzer added that Andrade has interest in wrestling for NJPW, which isn’t possible if he is working with AAA due to the political situation between NJPW, CMLL, and AAA.
- That whole NJPW/AAA/CMLL thing is muddled.
- While discussing the Young Bucks’ new sneaker deal, Meltzer told Wrestling Inc that AEW originally planned to “promote it hard” on TV, but that didn’t happen due to their current suspension from the company.
- Anyone buy those shoes? Let us know if you’re someone who did and what you think.
- According to their sources backstage at AEW, Fightful Select reports the Sammy Guevara/Andrade situation is seen as being disrespectful to veterans like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley. Those men reportedly worked hard after the All Out brawl to get the locker room on the same page, and this latest incident puts the roster back in a bad light.
- It seems like Guevara finds himself in dramatic situations often, even if in this case, Andrade seemed like the aggressor.
- There were those backstage who were upset Tony Khan didn’t send Guevara home along with Andrade after their alleged fight, according to DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen.
- I think having Chris Jericho in your corner helps in these situations.
- On the same subject, Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez tweeted: “There are definitely two totally different stories about what happened tonight, though many in AEW have disputed the TMZ version and noted that if it was true, it’s very hard to believe Sammy would have worked the main event while Andrade was sent home.” The other side of that story has come out — read about it here.
- This was not a great time for AEW with this drama immediately following Brawl Out.
- During the interview with Mas Lucha that stirred up issues with Sammy, Andrade said Charlotte Flair is taking time off from WWE for “personal reasons”
- Sounds like she’s taking time off right now too. And good for her - set your own schedule if you can.
- Bandido did sign a full-time contract with AEW recently, per Fightful. Alvarez previously indicated on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE also had interest in signing Bandido.
- Bandido is All Elite. (1/1)
- Montez Ford was seen wearing a walking boot on this week’s Raw. While the site didn’t know if the injury was legit, Fightful heard WWE’s prop department brought in the boot on Monday.
- It looks like he didn’t wrestle until late November, so probably somewhat legit.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard one account of the backstage fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevara where Sammy shoved Andrade first before punches were thrown. However, there was no shove in any other version of the story that Alvarez heard; in those accounts, Andrade showed up and sucker punched Guevara.
- I think the sucker punch story is the one that’s more agreed on.
- Similarly, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard one version of the incident where “Sammy said something to him” that led to Andrade’s punches. But no other version of the story that Meltzer heard included this detail.
- A lot of he said/she said.
- While discussing Saraya’s segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Meltzer said, “Obviously she was cleared.”
- I mean she was in a physical segment so of course. Then again, CM Punk claims he wasn’t cleared when he worked a match.
- PW Insider pushed back on the rumor that Jeff Hardy is returning to AEW soon. The site notes that Hardy is “not expected to return from his suspension until his legal matters are cleared up and he’s shown he can maintain sobriety.”
- Jeff hasn’t returned. (1/1)
- Bandido actually hasn’t signed a deal with AEW yet. In an interview with Mas Lucha, Bandido said he is still in talks with AEW, but has also received an offer from WWE.
- He ended up signing with AEW.
- Meltzer mentioned that Konosuke Takeshita should be back in AEW in a couple weeks.
- It was about six weeks from this in mid November. (0/1)
- AEW’s investigation in the post-All Out brawl has stalled due to “threatened legal action,” and one person’s refusal to cooperate, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As a result, no one has been let go yet, including Ace Steel. There’s also no time frame for anyone to return at this point.
- I wonder if that one person’s name reminds with DM Dunk.
- Regarding the Andrade/Sammy Guevara backstage altercation, one source told the WON that Chris Jericho backed Guevara and said he did nothing wrong, which led to Guevara not being punished. That source said this was a “double standard” because The Elite didn’t throw any punches against CM Punk and were suspended anyway.
- Jericho wields power that likely helped Sammy in a couple situations.
- One source told the Observer that Andrade “hid in the hallway” waiting to ambush Sammy from behind.
- That’s not a good look. That dude was just trying to get released.
- According to PW Insider, WWE’s decision to drop Elektra Lopez from Legado Del Fantasma was made no earlier than Wednesday. She was originally supposed to join the group on SmackDown this week, but those plans obviously changed now that Zelina Vega is back in WWE.
- Vega is definitely more established and polished. I wasn’t watching NXT when Lopez joined the group, so I can’t speak to how they all gelled together.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer says that Daniel Cormier isn’t committed to any dates with WWE beyond tonight’s Extreme Rules event.
- He hasn’t not done any more work with them. (1/1)
- On a YouTube gaming stream this week, Ronda Rousey said she wanted to use Legos in her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan, “but apparently, AEW did that recently and we didn’t want people to think we’re copying.”
- Ronda has had some things to say about that feud and WWE during that time.
- Insider says Becky Lynch was backstage at Raw this week, which has led to some speculation that she could be progressing ahead of schedule on her recovery from injury.
- She returned in the end of November for WarGames. Given the schedule said “several months” in August, this doesn’t seem any earlier than that. (0/1)
This week: 10/15 - 67%
Overall: 4,514/7,918 - 57.0%
Have a great week, everyone!
Loading comments...