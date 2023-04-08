Tony Khan & company just taped Ring of Honor matches along with Dynamite this past Wednesday. But since they used all that for this week’s ROH TV on Honor Club, they needed more for the next one & beyond. With AEW having another live show last night (April 7) in Rhode Island, that problem was easily solved.

Three ROH titleholders were in action, with World champ Claudio Castagnoli defending his belt against former WWE cruiserweight Metalik. Alex Coughlin, a member of New Japan’s U.S. roster, made an appearance, teaming with LA Dojo head & Pure titleholder Katsuyori Shibata. Last but not least, Athena gave indie talent Ashley D’Amboise a chance to earn a title shot.

It’s possible these matches could be spread out over multiple weeks of “television”, but what Wrestling Observer reports was filmed could all fit on next Thursday’s episode:

Newly All Elite Skye Blue def. Kelly Madden

def. Kelly Madden Mark Briscoe def. Ari Daivari. The Varsity Athletes joined their boss for a post-match beatdown, but FTR made the save.

def. Ari Daivari. The Varsity Athletes joined their boss for a post-match beatdown, but FTR made the save. Claudio Castagnoli def. Metalik to retain the ROH World championship

def. Metalik to retain the ROH World championship Robyn Renegade def. Madison Rayne in a match that apparently went to a quick finish after Rayne seemed to suffer an ankle injury.

def. Madison Rayne in a match that apparently went to a quick finish after Rayne seemed to suffer an ankle injury. Wheeler Yuta def. Tracy Williams

def. Tracy Williams Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin def. The WorkHorsemen

def. The WorkHorsemen Darius Martin def. Mike Bennett via disqualification due to Matt Taven’s interference. Action Andretti evened the odds for Martin.

def. Mike Bennett via disqualification due to Matt Taven’s interference. Action Andretti evened the odds for Martin. Willow Nightingale def. LMK

def. LMK Stu Grayson def. Tony Nese. Vincent & Dutch of The Righteous were out afterwards for a staredown with Grayson & his Dark Order mate Evil Uno.

def. Tony Nese. Vincent & Dutch of The Righteous were out afterwards for a staredown with Grayson & his Dark Order mate Evil Uno. Athena def. Ashley D’Amboise in a Proving Ground match (D’Amboise would have earned a shot at Athena’s Women’s title had she won)

Sound worth $9.99 and a few hours of your time?