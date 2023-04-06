The hottest story coming out of Supercard of Honor was Claudio Castagnoli retaining the ROH World Championship against Eddie Kingston in a slugfest. After the match, Claudio and Wheeler Yuta were intent on dishing out more punishment, then Katsuyori Shibata arrived on the scene to stand side-by-side with Kingston. Once BCC exited, the Mad King grabbed the mic to shout profanities with a message that he’s not leaving ROH. Kingston’s goal is still to kick Claudio’s ass and become world champion.

Anticipation brewed to see the fallout on ROH TV. Claudio spoke with Dasha Gonzalez about who’s next in line as challenger and why Kingston is not world champion material.

Claudio did exactly what he said he would at Supercard of Honor. He beat Kingston, and then Kingston imploded. Eddie cussed and cursed after the match. As a result of Kingston’s profane outburst, that promo can’t air anywhere. It is unfit to print. That’s not what a real representative of ROH stands for. Claudio is the world champion, and he is ready to fight against anybody that proves themself worthy. That is the Ring of Honor way.

It’s hard to argue with Claudio’s points. Based on ROH’s PPV schedule last year, the next offering should be Death Before Dishonor in July. This story has plenty of time to develop and produce a path for Kingston to earn a rematch. The ball is in Kingston’s court now to prove himself worthy.

