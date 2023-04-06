Tonight’s (April 6) episode of ROH TV on Honor Club is the first since an eventful WrestleMania weekend Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event.

Four of the folks who left Los Angeles with titles will be in action on the show. We know that because they taped it last night at UBS Arena on Long Island after AEW Dynamite. Here’s what’s coming our way, per PWInsider’s report:

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen

def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen That seems to be followed by something that sets up Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall up as Rey Fenix & Penta’s first challengers for the ROH Tag titles, but the report didn’t specify how.

Katsuyori Shibata def. Christopher Daniels to retain the ROH Pure championship. Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer and Jerry Lynn were the judges.

def. Ortiz via pinfall after Drill Claw Jay Lethal def. Darius Martin via pinfall after Lethal Injection. The finish came after Matt Taven, who’d been on commentary, superkicked Martin while the official was distracted.

def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) Daniel Garcia def. Tracy Williams

def. Notorious Mimi The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)

Sound worth $9.99 and a few hours of your time?