Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said, “It’s a countdown now to people being axed” in WWE following the announcement of Endeavor’s acquisition of the company.
- Alvarez was mostly referring to WWE office employees with the above statement, but it sounds like many wrestlers who were previously fired by Vince McMahon, only to later be rehired by Triple H, are worried about being released again now that Vince is fully back in charge.
- Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated that AEW is considering the idea of doing its own multiday signature event, similar to WWE’s WrestleMania.
- According to Fightful Select, ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage is currently a free agent. He had an agreement to work with AEW and/or ROH through the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event on Mar. 31, and became a free agent at midnight after the show. There are ongoing discussions between Cage and AEW to work out a new deal.
- The site also indicates that Shotzi’s tank was originally supposed to be used as part of her entrance at WrestleMania 39, but for some reason it didn’t happen.
- PW Insider says that WWE’s former Vice President of Public Relations Adam Hopkins has been hired by AEW and is already on the road with the company. Hopkins’ exit from WWE was reported in January after he worked there for over 25 years.
- Miro was backstage at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday despite not being booked on the show, per Fightful. That’s led to speculation he could return to AEW television soon.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...