WR THURSDAY (Apr. 6, 8 pm ET)

Cole Radrick vs. Damian Chambers vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jeffrey John vs. Logan James vs. Tyler Matrix (Sudden Death Scramble Match) JT Dunn vs. Myron Reed Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jake Crist (WR Remix Championship) Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Veda Scott Bryan Keith vs. Chris Sabin Allie Katch vs. Miyu Yamashita Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. the ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (WR Tag Team Championship) Brian Cage vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Madman Fulton

Wrestling Revolver are back with a stacked card featuring a mixed gender tag, Katch taking on Yamashita, and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

EVE That’s No Moonsault (Apr. 7, 7:30 pm GMT)

Kasey vs. Safire Reed Rhio vs. Sara Leon Emersyn Jayne vs. Millie McKenzie Alexxis Falcon & Lizzy Evo vs. Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) Laura Di Matteo & Rayne Leverkusen (c) vs. the Uprising (Rhia O’Reilly & Skye Smitson) (EVE Tag Team Championship)

Pro Wrestling: EVE are back and I’m gonna be honest I’m so burned out this week I was gonna skip this one but c’mon, what a title! It’s in!

Check it out live on YouTube, folks.

BLP At Squared Circle Expo (Apr. 7)

Rachel Armstrong vs. Shazza McKenzie Jake Something vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Isaiah Moore vs. Myron Reed Jake Omen (c) vs. Madman Fulton (SCX Championship) Matt Brannigan vs. Nate Matthews (c) (NPW Championship) Rachel Armstrong vs. Su Yung Davey Vega & Shazza McKenzie vs. Hysteria (Cole Radrick & Sage Philips) PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Twist and Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Gangrel vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (BLP Midwest Championship)

Black Label Pro are back and delivering the goods, baby! Gangrel challenging for a title in 2023! PME/Violence Is Forever first time match! Fun!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

WCP Home of the Killers (Apr. 7, 7 pm PT)

The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Bryan Keith vs. Jordan Oliver Alpha Zo vs. Lio Rush Aja Kong vs. Vert Vixen Michael Oku vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Alan Angels, Kevin Blackwood, & Titus Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu, Starboy Charlie, & Vinnie Massaro Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita (WCP Women’s Championship)

The VeloCities come up from Australia to face the West Coast Wrecking Crew and Aja Kong in action?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FU Into the Fire (Apr. 8, 6 pm CT)

El Torero vs. Sean Logan (c) (WFAC Cruiserweight Championship) Carribean Arrogance (Chuco & Jay Manny) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) Acid Jaz vs. Axel Rico vs. Gunner Brave Mojo McQueen vs. Shane Mercer Alice Crowley vs. Shazza McKenzie Ruff Crossing vs. Simon Gotch Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (c) (FU Tag Team Championship) Storm Grayson (c) vs. Wes Barkley (FU Independent Championship)

Barkley Nation guns for the gold and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Marcus Mathers vs. “Platinum” Max Caster

Beyond start us off hot with AEW’s Caster taking on east coast up-and-comer Mathers!

Johnny Impact vs. Sami Callihan

Smash give us this high-octane clash of styles, check it out!

British Strong Style vs. Jeff Cobb & War Machine

Last but not least, we’ve got a big strong beefy trios match from Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland, baby!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other "big-time" pro wrestling, there's something out there for you. There's a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you'd never be able to love it again. It's there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.