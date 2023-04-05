Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- In addition to the two stars who told Fightful Select they’d request their release if Vince McMahon resumed running creative full-time, “multiple wrestlers” told the site they were “already exploring what their options would be” if things revert to how they were before McMahon’s resignation.
- Another Fightful report on morale at Raw with Vince in charge said a big issue was that the roster had repeatedly been told for months that McMahon would no longer be a part of creative, including Monday after the Endeavor announcement when they were told Triple H would still be the one producing shows from gorilla position.
- Monday’s show left “many staff and talent” feeling demoralized: “In all, this was the biggest hit to morale since Vince McMahon left his spot last year, and probably the lowest point of morale in totality since pre-WrestleMania in 2022 when it reached near all-time lows.”
- One of Raw After WrestleMania’s scrapped segments would have seen Bad Bunny joining the LWO, but WRKD Wrestling says it still might happen as WWE already has Puerto Rico LWO merch made.
- Another change, per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, was to do the Women’s Tag Title #1 contenders match instead of a pair of Triple Threats that would help determine Raw Women’s champ Bianca Belair’s next challenger. This caused “several of the women on the roster” to become frustrated on Monday night.
- The decision to have Brock Lesnar team with and turn on Cody Rhodes was made Monday morning, according to Fightful. The script on Sunday had him calling someone about being his mystery partner.
- Omos vs. Elias was also added late, said the site. Omos was in catering when he found out about the match, and had to scramble to find something to wrestle in. Not having his gear was said to violate “an old Vince McMahon rule... to always bring your gear, and always stay til the end of the show, largely because he was constantly changing things.”
- WRKD also tweeted that LA Knight was slated for a segment with Bobby Lashley on night two of WrestleMania 39. It’s not clear why that was nixed.
- “There was absolutely no discussion of former NJPW star Jay White within WWE at all over WrestleMania 39 weekend,” says PW Insider Elite. Conversations the site’s had with WWE officials and wrestlers indicated White won’t be signing with the company.
- A fan claims their “Give Dana Brooke a chance” sign was confiscated at Monday’s Raw. Brooke responded that it would be “addressed”.
